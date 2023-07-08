Ryanair will fly 3-times per week to Paris Beauvais from October

8 July 2023

Cork Airport has announced that Ryanair will fly a new, three-times per week service to Paris Beauvais from October 29 next. The new route comes as a welcome boost to the extensive route network from Cork Airport and will provide direct access to the French capital and surrounding region. “The City of Lights” is renowned for its unique culture, superb food, captivating art and iconic landmarks and this new service to Paris is sure to prove very popular with passengers in Munster, seeking a winter city break.

Welcoming the significant new route announcement, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais. This new service significantly enhances our connectivity with France and provides important access to the enchanting city of Paris. For passengers across Munster and south Leinster, Ryanair will offer the best connectivity with Paris from the south of Ireland. We are confident that the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais will offer an invaluable link for both leisure and business passengers alike. I would like to express our sincere thanks to Ryanair for their continued partnership and commitment to growth at Munster’s most popular airport”

Director of Digital & Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady said: With the winter season just around the corner, we are delighted to announce our new Cork to Paris route for Winter ’23, operating three times per week from 29th Oct and offering our customers in Cork even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their Winter ’23 getaways. Its year-round romantic charm makes Paris the perfect winter city break with so much to do and see, from ice-skating to Christmas markets to simply just sitting back and watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle – winter in Paris is a must! Ryanair is the only airline operating from Cork to Paris this winter, so make sure to book your flight on ryanair.com now before they’re gone!”