English Market Seeks New Traders

8 July 2023

By Tom Collins

Campaign to help find the next new traders at Cork’s English Market – visit www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/start-your-story

The English Market and Cork City Council have launched a campaign to help find the next new traders at Cork’s English Market. The new campaign titled “Start Your Story”, presents a unique opportunity for food entrepreneurs to join a historic community of traders and start a new business at the world renowned market.

The English Market is seeking applications and expressions of interest from innovative, artisan and high quality food producers and providers nationwide. Home to many generational family businesses, vacancies at the market are rare, however there are currently four primely placed market stalls available to let to the right candidates.

The letting presents both established and budding food entrepreneurs with the chance to share their passion with the thousands of tourists and locals who shop at the famed food emporium every year.

Brendan Walsh, Property Manager at the English Market added, “In addition to its long-standing reputation as one of the finest food markets known around the world, successful applicants can expect to operate from a high-quality fully fitted unit and avail of low monthly rates that include management, marketing and overhead facilities. The market also affords traders invaluable industry insights; as they can trial products, assess demand and receive live feedback from customers, all while making lasting connections with customers, traders and suppliers in the market. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of history and to bring forth a new era of innovative food businesses in the market.”

All proposals are welcome and will be considered by a specialist panel to ensure new traders selected will be in keeping with the values of the market. Applicants who can demonstrate a commitment to innovation and sustainable food practices, from low ‘food miles’ to compostable packaging, will be in strong contention.

Full details, terms and conditions and application forms can be found by visiting the English Market website www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/start-your-story/. Alternatively, business proposals can be shared with Cork City Council at englishmarket@corkcity.ie. The English Market is open 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays & Bank Holidays). For more information and to keep up to date with the latest news, visit The English Market social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.