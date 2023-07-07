Cork City FC confirm signing of Tiernan Brooks

7 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Republic of Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper has signed for the club on loan from Notts County until the end of the season, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to have joined the club: “I’m really pleased to have joined Cork City until the end of the season. I’ve been over since last week, so I have got to know the lads and trained with them and I have really enjoyed it. It’s a good group here and I want to play my part in helping the club move up the league table. I played at Turner’s Cross for the Under 21s back in March, and I am looking forward to playing there again in front of the City fans.”

City’s Sporting Director Liam Buckley welcomed the addition of Brooks to the squad, saying: “Tiernan is an Irish underage international who will strengthen us in the goalkeeping department. It is important to have competition in every position, and Tiernan will give us that. He has been in with us since the weekend and he’s done very well. I am delighted to have him on board, and I am sure the Cork City fans will give him a great welcome.”

Tiernan’s international clearance has gone through as of this afternoon, so he goes straight into the squad for this evening’s fixture against St. Patrick’s Athletic!