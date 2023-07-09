‘Driving’ golf tourism business for Cork in Florida

9 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland’s drive to grow golf visitor numbers from North America continued at the IAGTO North America Golf Tourism Convention in Florida.

Twelve (12) golf and tourism operators from Ireland, including County Cork’s Castlemartyr Resort, joined Tourism Ireland at the convention – which was attended by more than 300 golf and travel professionals, primarily from the US and Canada. The companies from Ireland engaged in two days of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments and networking sessions – which provided a valuable opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2023 and beyond.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “The IAGTO North America Golf Tourism Convention was a fantastic opportunity to showcase Ireland and our world-class golf. Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers from North America.

“Our participation at this convention is just one element of Tourism Ireland’s busy promotional programme to encourage more golfers from North America and other key golf markets to consider a holiday in Ireland. We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.”

PIC SHOWS: Jeffrey Yau, Tourism Ireland; Brendan Keogh, SWING Golf Ireland; Marie Collins, Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg; Philip Rock, Killeen Castle; Niall Carbery, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links; David Wensley, North & West Coast Links; Breffne McKenna, Castlemartyr Resort; Eoin Curran, The K Club; John Eggleston, Ballybunion Golf Club; David Connellan, Tourism Ireland; and Joe Murphy, Fáilte Ireland, at the IAGTO North America Golf Tourism Convention in Florida.