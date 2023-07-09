Cork Lions Club hold AGM in Council Chamber, Cork City Hall
9 July 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
John Walsh President Cork Lions Club congratulating Simon Stokes on his 30 years membership in the presence of the new Lord Mayor Cllr. Kieran McCarthy at the Lions Club AGM at the City Hall Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
John Walsh President Cork Lions Club presenting Tom Morrissey (IPP) with his Golf Classic prize in the presence of the lord mayor Cllr. Kieran McCarthy at the Lions Club AGM at the City Hall Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
John Walsh President Cork Lions Club being welcomed by the Lord Mayor Cllr. Kieran McCarthy at the Lions Club AGM at the City Hall Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
John Walsh President Cork Lions Club in the presence of the Lord Mayor Cllr. Kieran McCarthy at the Lions Club AGM at the City Hall Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.