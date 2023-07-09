15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
9th July, 2023

Fine Gael select candidates for Cork City South

9 July 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Politics

Last week Fine Gael selected their candidates for Cork City South. At the convention of party members City Cllr Derry Canty, now aged 75, confirmed he would not be seeking re-election. Cllr Canty from Ballincollig had decades of service as a Cllr. He spent most of the time on Cork County Council. On 31 May 2019, the City boundary expanded and he moved to Cork City Council. Cllr Canty was first elected in 1991 and held the office of Mayor of the County of Cork in 2009

Attendance at the Fine Gael Cork City South Selection Convention. Photo: Billy macGill.

Popular Southwest Ward Councillor Derry Canty announces his retirement from politics after next years local elections. Derry a Fine Gael Councillor was first elected in 1991 and held the office of mayor of Cork County in 2009. Cllr. Derry Canty announcing his upcomming retirement. Photo: Billy macGill.

Repro Free 09-07-2023 …. Sen Garret Ahearn, Sean Kelly MEP, Cllr Des Cahill, Cllr Deirdre Forde, Cllr Garret Kelleher, Sinead Ronan, Barry O Brien, Cllr Shane O Callaghan, Minister Simon Covney, Deirdre Clune MEP and Cllr Colm Burke at the Fine Gael Cork City South Selection Convention. Photo: Billy macGill.

Repro Free 09-07-2023 …. Sen Garret Ahearn, Sinead Ronan Cork City South West FG Candidate and Minister Simon Covenney at the Fine Gael Cork City South Selection Convention. Photo: Billy macGill.

