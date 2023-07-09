Fine Gael select candidates for Cork City South

9 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Politics

Last week Fine Gael selected their candidates for Cork City South. At the convention of party members City Cllr Derry Canty, now aged 75, confirmed he would not be seeking re-election. Cllr Canty from Ballincollig had decades of service as a Cllr. He spent most of the time on Cork County Council. On 31 May 2019, the City boundary expanded and he moved to Cork City Council. Cllr Canty was first elected in 1991 and held the office of Mayor of the County of Cork in 2009