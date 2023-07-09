President Michael D Higgins in Cork City today

9 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins were in Cork today to attend the National Day of Commemoration ceremony in Collins Army Barracks.

While in town, the pair paid courtesy visit to the Lord Mayor of Cork. They were greeted by Cllr. Kieran McCarthy – who is the new Lord Mayor of Cork – and his partner Marcelline Bonneau, Lady Mayoress and Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council. The Lord Mayor and President Higgins went on to attend the National Day of Commemoration ceremony in Collins’ Barracks.

Today in Collins Bks Cork the Government led by President Michael D. Higgins attended the National Day of Commemoration to all Irish men & women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations pic.twitter.com/0NaK9syL65 — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) July 9, 2023