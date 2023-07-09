15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
9th July, 2023

President Michael D Higgins in Cork City today

9 July 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins were in Cork today to attend the National Day of Commemoration ceremony in Collins Army Barracks.

While in town, the pair paid courtesy visit to the Lord Mayor of Cork. They were greeted by Cllr. Kieran McCarthy – who is the new Lord Mayor of Cork – and his partner Marcelline Bonneau, Lady Mayoress and Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council. The Lord Mayor and President Higgins went on to attend the National Day of Commemoration ceremony in Collins’ Barracks.

Pic: Brian Lougheed

Pic: Brian Lougheed

Collins Barracks today

