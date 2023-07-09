Cork students fly to Colorado, USA thanks to OtterBox multinational

9 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork students fly to Colorado, USA thanks to OtterCares Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the OtterBox

Colaiste An Spioraid Naoimh, Cork City Student Enterprise Winners 2023, are jetting off to the OtterCares Global Business Academy Programme in Colorado on Tuesday 11th July. The group along with their Business teacher Anthony Malone, received the all-expenses paid trip, sponsored by Otter Products following their success at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City Student Enterprise Programme Final earlier this year. Their “Good to Grow” sustainable plant fertiliser, which manufactured from waste ground coffee, and mixed with essential minerals for plant nutrition is a perfect example of circular economy in action by generating products for waste. This was borne out with the project winning the national eco award in Croke Park in May.

Otter Products have been a tremendous partner of the Local Enterprise Cork City Student Enterprise Programme, having hosted the MD’s day over the last number of years and participate as a guest judge annually.

It was with this in mind that Barrie Collins, Managing Director and Claire Lyons, Regional Vice President of Legal & OR at Otter Products EMEA, felt the talent in Cork City deserved an extra special local prize for 2023.

The students will spend the week, at Colorado State University developing their business idea, hoping to gain a greater understanding of how to create a better business world, engage with local and global business executives, develop leadership skills and of course experience the best of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Dr. Niall O’ Keeffe Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Cork City said “ We wish the students well on this exciting journey of discovery, they are wonderful ambassadors for their school and the City. I would also like to thank OtterProducsts for their generosity and support.

Ind Cllr Kenneth O’ Flynn who was also there today to wish the students well said, “I am very impressed with the quality of the project and the subsequent benefits to the students. I hope every student in the City is given the opportunity to participate in the entrepreneurial programme which is so educational but also great fun.”

The Student Enterprise Programme is funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country. Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 350,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

Information on the Student Enterprise Programme in Cork City and how to Register can be found at www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity or www.studententerprise.ie for any queries please contact info@corkschoolsenterprise.ie.