9th July, 2023

Official opening of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed

9 July 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Mens’s shed is located in the former grounds of Waterpark House – behind the Lions Centre

The official opening of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and was attended by The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn; An Tánaiste Micheál Martin; Minister Michael McGrath TD; Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD; Cllr. Seamus McGrath; Cllr Audrey Buckley, Chairperson of the Carrigaline Municipal District.; Cllr. Jack White; Cllr. Ben Dalton O’Sullivan; Barry Cogan, founding member and chairman of Carrigaline Men’s Shed. The premises was jointly blessed by Mons. Aidan O’Driscoll and Canon Elaine Murray.
Pictured at the cutting of the ribbon at the official opening – from left: Barry Cogan, founding member; Cllr.Seamus McGrath; Minister Michael McGrath TD; Cllr. Jack White; Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; Ryan Howard, CEO of SECAD; Cllr Audrey Buckley, Chairperson of Carrigaline Municipal District; Aidan Winter, treasurer Carrigaline Men’s Shed; An Tánaiste Micheál Martin, TD; Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sulliivan and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire with his son Fiach.

Pictured, from left: Cllr. Seamus McGrath; Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; Cllr. Audrey Buckley, chairperson of Carrigaline Municipal District and Minister Michael McGrath TD.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

The premises was jointly blessed by Mons. Aidan O’Driscoll and Canon Elaine Murray.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

Pictured, from left: Cllr. Seamus McGrath; Barry Cogan, founding member; Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; Tánaiste Micheál Martin TD and Audrey Buckley, Chairperson of Carrigaline Municipal District.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

Pictured at the unveiling of the plaque, from left: Minister Michael McGrath; Cllr Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; An Tánaiste Micheál Martin, TD; Barry Cogan, founding member and Aidan Winters, Project Manager and Treasurer of Carrigaline Men’s Shed.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

Pic : Brian Lougheed
Pic : Brian Lougheed

Minister Michael McGrath woodworking under the supervision of shed members Gerard Dubois and Finbarr Heas.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Fynn and Tánaiste Micheá l Martin TD inspecting a 1962 Russian Turbo Jet Engine along with founding member Barry Collins.
Pic : Brian Lougheed

