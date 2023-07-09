9 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Mens’s shed is located in the former grounds of Waterpark House – behind the Lions Centre

The official opening of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and was attended by The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn; An Tánaiste Micheál Martin; Minister Michael McGrath TD; Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD; Cllr. Seamus McGrath; Cllr Audrey Buckley, Chairperson of the Carrigaline Municipal District.; Cllr. Jack White; Cllr. Ben Dalton O’Sullivan; Barry Cogan, founding member and chairman of Carrigaline Men’s Shed. The premises was jointly blessed by Mons. Aidan O’Driscoll and Canon Elaine Murray.

Pictured at the cutting of the ribbon at the official opening – from left: Barry Cogan, founding member; Cllr.Seamus McGrath; Minister Michael McGrath TD; Cllr. Jack White; Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; Ryan Howard, CEO of SECAD; Cllr Audrey Buckley, Chairperson of Carrigaline Municipal District; Aidan Winter, treasurer Carrigaline Men’s Shed; An Tánaiste Micheál Martin, TD; Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sulliivan and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire with his son Fiach.