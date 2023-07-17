Accessibility works start at Banteer Railway Station

17 July 2023

Mary Bermingham

North Cork Travel News

Contractors working on behalf of Iarnród Éireann have commenced work on accessibility works at Banteer Station today. Initial enabling works will take place, including provision for a temporary car park and the main construction will start on August 8th next.

The works include the provision of a new footbridge over the railway, which will feature two 13 person lifts, remedial works to platform 2 and its complete resurfacing and upgrades to the toilets. Work is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

An integral element of Iarnrod Éireann’s ongoing investment programme is to continuously improve accessibility of its stations and services. Banteer is the latest accessibility works to commence on the network, and follows the opening of Gormanston and Dalkey earlier this year. Up to 10 further stations will see construction or planning progress for new lifts in 2023.

Furthermore, renewal and improvement works have been taking place at lifts across the network, with 52 stations to be improved under the company’s Big Lift Programme, running from 2020 to 2024.

The company’s Disability Users Group provides direct input from disability representative bodies and users of rail services in developing accessibility programmes and projects.