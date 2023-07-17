2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships launched

17 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Dairygold Co-op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships will officially commence over the coming weeks with a programme of exciting games taking place throughout the county.

Fans can expect even more games this year, across nine County Hurling Championships with all roads leading to County Final day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Páirc Uí Rinn.

At this year’s launch Cork County Chairperson Marc Sheehan commented, “We are delighted to welcome Co-op Superstores to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the launch of this year’s Hurling Championships. This year promises to be better than ever before, with a bumper series of games ahead. I would like to thank Liam and all at Co-op Superstores for the continued support.”

Speaking at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan said, “We are proud to continue a deepening association between Co-op Superstores and our prestigious Hurling Championships for another busy season. After the success of our U20 Hurlers this year, all eyes will be how current and future stars perform in the powder-keg that is the County Championship.”

Also speaking at the launch, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Dairygold Agribusiness said, “Dairygold Co-Op Superstores are delighted to continue as sponsors of Cork County Hurling Championships for this, our fourth season. With eighteen stores across Cork County, we are deeply embedded in, and passionate about, Cork GAA and the Club Hurling Championship. Our farmer members and their families, as well as our customers and staff anticipate some great competitive games across the county in the coming weeks which will represent a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent, commitment and conviction held for both Club and County.”

For a full list of fixtures and instruction on how to purchase your tickets, please visit https://gaacork.ie/