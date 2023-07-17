15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
17th July, 2023

2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships launched

17 July 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Dairygold Co-op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships will officially commence over the coming weeks with a programme of exciting games taking place throughout the county.

Fans can expect even more games this year, across nine County Hurling Championships with all roads leading to County Final day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Páirc Uí Rinn.

At this year’s launch Cork County Chairperson Marc Sheehan commented, “We are delighted to welcome Co-op Superstores to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the launch of this year’s Hurling Championships. This year promises to be better than ever before, with a bumper series of games ahead. I would like to thank Liam and all at Co-op Superstores for the continued support.”

Speaking at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan said, “We are proud to continue a deepening association between Co-op Superstores and our prestigious Hurling Championships for another busy season. After the success of our U20 Hurlers this year, all eyes will be how current and future stars perform in the powder-keg that is the County Championship.”

Also speaking at the launch, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Dairygold Agribusiness said, “Dairygold Co-Op Superstores are delighted to continue as sponsors of Cork County Hurling Championships for this, our fourth season. With eighteen stores across Cork County, we are deeply embedded in, and passionate about, Cork GAA and the Club Hurling Championship. Our farmer members and their families, as well as our customers and staff anticipate some great competitive games across the county in the coming weeks which will represent a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent, commitment and conviction held for both Club and County.”

For a full list of fixtures and instruction on how to purchase your tickets, please visit https://gaacork.ie/

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Co-Op Superstores with Fr. O’Neill’s Joe Millerick.
With roots deeply embedded in communities all over Cork across their retail stores, Co-Op Superstores are a long-standing supporter of Cork hurling. Serving customers in the traditional way via its stores, customers can also avail of a nationwide delivery direct to their home, farm or business by shopping their online store at www.coopsuperstores.ie. Further information on the Cork County Hurling Championships and the fixtures for the upcoming 2023 season, visit https://gaacork.ie/
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is Margaret Colton, Head of Marketing at Co-Op Superstores with Ballygiblin’s Shane Beston.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Co-Op Superstores with Inniscarra’s Liam Ryan.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Co-Op Superstores with Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan along with players Liam Ryan, Inniscarra, Joe Millerick, Fr. O’Neills; Billy Hennessy, St. Finbarrs; Shane Beston, Ballygiblin and Dylan Healy, Dungourney. Also included are Sinead O’Keeffe, Commercial Director, Cork GAA and Margaret Colton, Head of Marketing, Co-Op Superstores
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Dairygold Co-Op Cork County Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were players (from left) Liam Ryan, Inniscarra; Joe Millerick, Fr. O’Neills; Billy Hennessy, St. Finbarrs; Shane Beston, Ballygiblin and Dylan Healy, Dungourney.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

