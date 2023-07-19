Graham Norton celebrates 10 years of wine and spirts range

19 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ten Years Of A Good Tipple With Graham Norton

Graham Norton and Invivo are celebrating ten years of a partnership that has produced an award winning wine and spirits range.

With more than 15 million bottles of Graham Norton wine sold over the past ten years and 153 glasses of Graham Norton wines enjoyed every minute around the world (that’s nearly three glasses every second), the renowned wine and spirits brand is a true Irish-Kiwi success story.

The most awarded celebrity wine brand globally in recent years with more than 250 accolades, the GN wine range has earned its place with shoppers as a great tasting, value for money wine selection and continues to enjoy phenomenal global commercial success.

The partnership between Graham and Invivo began in 2011, following a cheeky phone call from Invivo Cofounders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, that led to Invivo wines being enjoyed on the set of Graham’s namesake TV show. Soon after in 2014, Invivo and Graham created their first Sauvignon Blanc together, which an initial run of just 12,000 bottles.

Graham Norton’s Sauvignon Blanc is one of the fastest growing Sauvignon Blancs in Ireland (by 50%, IWSR Drinks Report 2022) and this year marks its 10th anniversary. Each year, Graham and the team from Invivo meet to ensure the new blend meets Graham Norton’s high taste standards and continues to excite the consumer.

This year, Graham and the Invivo team along with SuperValu’s wine expert Kevin O’Callaghan travelled to Arundel’s By The Pier in the village of Ahakista, near Graham’s West Cork home town to taste and select the new 2023 blend of GN Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

Commenting on the blend, Graham Norton said ““It’s great to be celebrating ten years of Graham Norton wines. I never imagined that the conversation between myself and the Invivo guys – Tim and Rob – in 2011 would lead to such a successful range of wines, with lots of fun and wine tasting along the way. I’m delighted to be so involved and to get an opportunity to taste and select the new blends each year. I’m fussy about my wines so it’s important for me to ensure the consumer is getting what I would like to drink myself”.

Invivo’s Rob Cameron said “This is not just a name on a label, Graham takes a very hands on approach to the wines, he’s part of the process from start to finish which I think is truly reflected in the quality.”

Invited guest to the blending, SuperValu’s Wine Expert, Kevin O’Callaghan commented “Ten years ago, we launched the Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc in SuperValu stores nationwide. It’s now a go to wine for many of our shoppers which is a real endorsement to the care both Graham and Invivo put into the choice of blends each year and the passion and innovation they put into the range. Having helped to choose the 2023 blend, I think this will be a real winner and one that will be included in the shoppers selection for any occasion.”