Cork People invited to Nominate a climate and environment charity to receive €5,000

20 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland is inviting people to nominate a climate and environment charity to receive €5,000 as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

The special draw is designed for charities whose core charitable purpose is the protection of climate and the environment. Nominations for the climate and environment charity special grants are open until Friday 21 July.

It’s quick and easy to nominate a climate and environment charity online at climate.movementforgood.com.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

The Movement for Good Awards has supported numerous Irish charities in the past with previous winners including: Common Ground in Dublin, Eco Unesco, Global Action Plan and Leave No Trace Ireland.

Siobhán Geoghegan, Director at Common Ground, said: “In 2021, we received the news of being selected as one of the Movement for Good Awards winners and we were over the moon. The grant has made a significant difference to the work we are doing locally to address climate change through combining arts and local greening initiatives.

Once again, we extend our sincere thanks to Ecclesiastical Insurance for creating such a wonderful initiative that benefits Irish charities like ours. I also would like to invite other organisations to apply for this special grant focused on causes that protect the environment.”

Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland, part of the Benefact Group, is encouraging people to nominate a climate and environment charity to win one of ten €5,000 special grants.

“We recognise that the threat of climate change poses significant challenges to our customers and communities. At our core, we are dedicated to creating a positive environmental impact. That’s why, through our Movement for Good Awards special grants, we are actively encouraging everyone to nominate deserving climate and environment charitable causes, David Lane, Managing Director of Ecclesiastical Insurance, said.

We know that many charities are working tirelessly to safeguard our planet and we firmly believe that even a sum of €5,000 can have a tangible and meaningful impact on the work they do.

At Ecclesiastical Insurance, we are genuinely passionate about fostering positive change, and our Movement for Good Awards stand as a testament to our commitment. Together, we can take significant steps towards a sustainable future for all,” Mr Lane concluded.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.