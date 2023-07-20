Cillian Murphy Tipped for Best Actor Oscar

20 July 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Cork actor 10/1 to win Academy Award
The Academy Awards are still over six months away, but Cork actor Cillian Murphy is already the name being tipped to win best Oscar for his stunning performance as ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Oppenheimer. BoyleSports makes the Douglas native 10/1 to walk home with his first golden statue.
Following its movie premiere and ahead of its widespread release this Friday, Oppenheimer is being described as a cinematic ‘masterpiece’ with BoyleSports now making Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed biopic just 5/2 to win the Best Picture Oscar.
Another movie attracting support in the betting is Barbie. Although still considered an outsider in the Best Picture betting, the movie is attracting plenty of interest due to a popular cast including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and its odds on winning Best Picture have been trimmed to 16/1 (from 20/1) with BoyleSports.
Oscar Special
10/1 Cillian Murphy to win Best Actor
The Oscars ~ Best Picture
5/2 Oppenheimer
8/1 Past Lives
8/1 Killers of the Flower Moon
10/1 Maestro
10/1 Dune: Part Two
10/1 Blitz
10/1 Lee
10/1 Anatomy of a Fall
16/1 Barbie
16/1 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
16/1 The Color Purple
16/1 The Killer
16/1 Poor Things
16/1 Asteroid City
20/1 Ferrari
20/1 AND
20/1 Foe
20/1 The Zone of Interest
20/1 Next Goal Wins
20/1 The Holdovers
33/1 Air
33/1 Wonka
33/1 May December