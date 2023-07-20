15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
20th July, 2023

Cillian Murphy Tipped for Best Actor Oscar

20 July 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Cork actor 10/1 to win Academy Award

The Academy Awards are still over six months away, but Cork actor Cillian Murphy is already the name being tipped to win best Oscar for his stunning performance as ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Oppenheimer. BoyleSports makes the Douglas native 10/1 to walk home with his first golden statue.

Following its movie premiere and ahead of its widespread release this Friday, Oppenheimer is being described as a cinematic ‘masterpiece’ with BoyleSports now making Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed biopic just 5/2 to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Another movie attracting support in the betting is Barbie. Although still considered an outsider in the Best Picture betting, the movie is attracting plenty of interest due to a popular cast including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and its odds on winning Best Picture have been trimmed to 16/1 (from 20/1) with BoyleSports.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “As movies and subjects go, they couldn’t be any more different but we are seeing plenty of support for both Oppenheimer and Barbie. However, it’s our very own Cillian Murphy who is commanding all the attention and we expect his odds will get even shorter when the movie hits cinemas this weekend.”

Oscar Special

10/1     Cillian Murphy to win Best Actor

 The Oscars ~ Best Picture

  5/2     Oppenheimer

  8/1     Past Lives

  8/1     Killers of the Flower Moon

10/1     Maestro

10/1     Dune: Part Two  

10/1     Blitz

10/1     Lee

10/1     Anatomy of a Fall

16/1     Barbie

16/1     Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

16/1     The Color Purple

16/1     The Killer

16/1     Poor Things

16/1     Asteroid City

20/1     Ferrari

20/1     AND

20/1     Foe

20/1     The Zone of Interest

20/1     Next Goal Wins

20/1     The Holdovers

33/1     Air

33/1     Wonka

33/1     May December

