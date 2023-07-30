Next section of Macroom bypass will open on 11th August 2023

30 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council wish to advise that the next section of the N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road Scheme is due to open on Friday, August 11th. This is an 8km section of Type 2 Dual Carriageway between Carrigaphooca to the west of Macroom and Tonn Láin to the east of Baile Mhic Íre.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn in welcoming this new opening said, “Following on from the opening of the Macroom Bypass Section last December, the opening of this section of the new road will bypass the bad bends on the existing National Primary Route between Baile Bhuirne and Macroom improving road safety for all users.”

To facilitate the opening of this new section, the new N22 Macroom By-Pass Road will be closed temporarily from 9.00 am on Tuesday, August 8th to Friday, August 11th. This is to allow the safe removal of the temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca, west of Macroom Town.

The alternative route for Westbound traffic during this closure will be by way of Macroom Town Centre. Eastbound traffic will be able to get on the Macroom By-Pass at the Millstreet Road Junction.

Once the N22 reopens to traffic after this closure, road users will then be able to travel on 16km of the new Dual Carriageway between Coolcour Roundabout and Tonn Láin, Baile Mhic Íre. The existing road will be redesignated as the R618.

Cork County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Contractor, Jons-John Craddock JV would like to acknowledge the continuing co-operation and assistance received from road users, residents and businesses in Macroom and surrounding areas during the construction phase of this project.

The remaining 6km of the new 22km dual carriageway between Tonn Láin and Baile Bhuirne is progressing well with completion scheduled for later this year.