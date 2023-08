26 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day

“Join us in our Training Centre on Model Farm Road for our Open Day on Saturday 26th August at 12pm – 4pm.”

There will be tours of our facilities, grooming demonstrations, and Guide and Assistance Dog demonstrations.

Entry to the Open Day is €5 pp or €10 for a family.

A Holiday Voucher Raffle will also take place on the day with one winner being chosen.