Elon Musks’ Tesla car brand to hold open day at new East Cork premises

7 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Where: Tesla Centre, Unit A2, Fota Junction Retail Park, Carrigtoohil, Co Cork, T45 Y973

When: Saturday 9th of September

What: Tesla will be hosting their official opening of the brand new Tesla Centre – Cork from 10am to 5pm with a range of activities from free popcorn and candyfloss, to children’s entertainment, in-car gaming, as well as test drives for those interested. The Service Centre will also be open to the public, where guests can learn about electric vehicles as well as get up close to the engineering and batteries that support Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy in Ireland.

Tickets: Guests are advised to register their interest here for the open day.

The new Tesla Centre in Cork supports Tesla’s digital customer experience around Cork and Ireland. Test drives are available from the Fota Junction Retail Park location as well as service, when required. The site, which can be conveniently accessed from the N25 is approximately 17,000 sqft and has room to service up to 5 cars at once.

Tesla has had a presence in Ireland since 2017, where it first opened its Tesla Centre Dublin in Sandyford with the new Cork site being its second Tesla Centre in the country. The opening of this new Irish location indicates Tesla’s continued investment in the area, as part of its mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Tesla is a tech company that applies 21st century thinking to car purchase and ownership, which the Tesla Centres support. All car purchases are done online, regardless of whether you are at home or choose to place an order in store with fixed pricing. Test drives can be arranged online in advance or organised on the day of a visit to a local Tesla Centre.

Tesla also offers a unique service experience. All service visits are arranged through the Tesla app, choosing a time and date where convenient to you. With remote information and diagnostics, Tesla can pre-diagnose the issue and, where possible, fix your car with a software update. If that isn’t possible, the Mobile Service Technician will turn up for your timeslot at your home or work location and, with your permission, can unlock the car remotely. If a service centre appointment is needed, you can arrange a contactless drop off of your car at your chosen location, without having to step inside the Service Centre.

Opening hours

Sales

Monday to Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday closed

Service

Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm

Saturday and Sunday closed