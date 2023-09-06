Contract signed for N73 Annakisha Road Improvement Scheme

6 September 2023

By Tom Collins

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, has welcomed the announcement of the county’s latest road improvement scheme, following the appointment of Sorensen Civil Engineering to carry out the N73 Annakisha Road Improvement Scheme.

The N73 is a popular tourist route between the East and Southwest which also provides access to the N8/M8 to Dublin via Mitchelstown. The scheme, covering a 3.5km section of the N73 National Secondary Route, represents a vital step in improving connectivity and safety along this key route.

Works will also include realignment of a section of the N73 between Cooldurragha and Powerstown (approximately 7km east of Mallow), realignment of five local road junctions, two combined pedestrian/cycle tracks, construction of two proposed bridges, two underpasses and two culverts, fencing, drainage, landscaping and environmental mitigation.

Mayor O’Flynn highlighted how, “This project marks another milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve the road infrastructure in North Cork. The N73 is not only a crucial transportation route for our residents but also a vital artery for tourism and business in our region. This project will improve road safety and boost economic development, support local communities and enhance the overall travel experience for all road users.”

Having initiated the tender process earlier this year in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the works are underway and are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. Traffic management will be in place during the construction phase.