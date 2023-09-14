Carrigaline’s SuperValu to be revamped by December

14 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Grocery competition in Carrigaline is hotting up – a new ALDI is under construction off the newly opened Pottery Road relief road – there is already a Dunnes Stores and a Lidl – now, the oldest brand in Carrigaline ‘SuperValu’ is seeing a revamp

Collins’ SuperValu (still known locally as ‘Barry Collins’) in Carrigaline will launch a revamped store and expanded food offering just in time for Christmas.

The store which is currently under renovation will see an investment of €2 million made to include a range of sustainability upgrades to enhance the efficiency of the store. This includes LED lights, new refrigeration equipment with doors and the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the carpark walkways. To date, the store has achieved a 35% reduction in carbon emissions, installing solar panels in two phases over the last 12 months. Once the revamp is complete, the total carbon reductions made by the store will total 60%.

The extended food offering available in the store will include Donnybrook Fair, Happy Pear and Moo’d ice cream. The new look store will also feature a custom-made butcher counter, which has been specifically designed for the store. Sustainability efforts at Collins SuperValu Carrigaline also extend beyond the store, as they play an important role in the local community through their support and sponsorship of SuperValu TidyTowns in addition to supporting local charities and local sports clubs, including the main sponsor of Carrigaline AFC Academy.

David Collins of SuperValu Carrigaline said: “We are all looking forward to presenting our revamped store to the Carrigaline community in time for Christmas. Our store was established in Carrigaline in 1865 and has seen lots of change over the past 158 years. The new store will be a shining example of the best that SuperValu has to offer and will be designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. We are really looking forward to opening our new-look store to the community, and our amazing team will be on hand to welcome customers and share some amazing launch offers. We want to make every day real sustainable action accessible for our loyal customers. As a community hub, we are committed to reaching Net Zero by 2040 and we will continue to enhance sustainability measures across our store to play our part.”

Commenting on the launch of the new look store, Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “We are thrilled about the upcoming launch of the new, cutting-edge SuperValu store in Carrigaline this December, and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the store owner and team who are working tirelessly to ensure a continued seamless shopping experience during the renovation period. We look forward to working with the local community and bringing them a superb high-quality store with great value throughout. Our stores are at the heart of communities around Ireland, and we are proud that our network of SuperValu retailers have shown real passion and enthusiasm to continue to lead by example and implement sustainability measures. Consumers want us to do more, and we are focused on doing this and working with our retail partners to make every community a sustainable community. We want to make a real-lasting legacy for generations to come. Congratulations again to David Collins and our collaborative efforts to make this vision a reality.’

SuperValu is set out to achieve a 12% carbon reduction by end of 2023. SuperValu retailers have achieved an overall 9% carbon reduction in stores across the country, a year on from the launch of the Musgrave Sustainability Fund.

In addition, the store received some funding from the SEAI towards roof top solar in 2022 and for new refrigeration in 2023 as part of the better energy community scheme.

Further details on Musgrave’s sustainability strategy can be found at https://www.musgravegroup.com/sustainability/