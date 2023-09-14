Energy award for Ringaskiddy firm

14 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site has been awarded Best Energy Achievement in Manufacturing and Best Energy Management Team at the Business Energy Achievement Awards held Thursday, 7th September 2023, in Dublin.

Thermo Fisher was recognised for its ambitious targets and significant progression toward a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the year 2030. The company has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2050. The energy-saving initiatives undertaken at the Cork site in 2022 include thermal system upgrades, waste solvent treatment plant optimisation and HVAC system enhancements. Having delivered 44% emissions reduction in the past decade, the new strategy delivered an 8% reduction in 2022 and is on-track for a further 42% energy saving by 2025.

Speaking on the recognition, General Manager Edel Collins said: “Sustainability is at the core of our long-term strategy for the Cork site. This win is a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the core Energy Management Team led by Energy Engineer Jack Murphy and our Thermo Fisher colleagues.

“Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. By taking deliberate actions to address sustainability issues today, we will strengthen our business for tomorrow’s customers, colleagues and communities.”

Jack Murphy, site Energy Engineer added: “We have really worked hard on embedding our Energy Management System into our operations and integrating Energy Efficient Design into all projects on site to ensure alignment with our long term energy & sustainability strategy”

“All our colleagues have been working together as one by engaging in the process and proactively implementing measures. I am confident that by continuing to work together to implement our strategy, we will reach our 2030 and 2050 targets.”