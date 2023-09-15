CORK CITY CENTRE: Metropole Hotel wedding fair

15 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

Elaine@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel is seeing an increase in smaller, more intimate weddings with many couples now opting for themed events for their special days. A Harry Potter themed wedding was one of the most recent events that the hotel’s team members helped put together while crisp or donut walls are the latest trend that couples request.

The hotel is hosting a wedding fair this weekend and couples who are planning their big day are invited to attend the event and meet with team members who are available to help with every step of the planning.

Eoghan Hedderman is Sales & Events Manager at the Metropole Hotel and he said; “Many couples are still choosing to have the traditional big wedding but we have noticed that since Covid a lot of people are now opting for smaller gatherings. Themed weddings are really popular with couples wanting to put their own stamp on their special day. Recently we hosted a Harry Potter themed wedding with long banqueting tables decked out in four different Harry Potter styles such as Gryffindor and Ravenclaw. We’ve also had an increase in requests for donut walls and crisp walls where guests can treat themselves to donuts or crisps that are displayed on a special wall in the reception area. I always encourage couples to tell us if they have any quirky ideas and we will work with them to make it a reality.”

The Metropole Hotel has been hosting weddings in Cork City for 126 years. The hotel has undergone a stylish refurbishment but still retains some of the original features such as the staircase and chandeliers. To celebrate its 125th anniversary the hotel launched the wedding club which includes the wedding wall featuring photos of couples dating back to the 1950s.

The hotel has been awarded Best Elegant Wedding Venue and Best City Venue at the RSVP Wedding Awards. It was also named Best Intimate Wedding Venue at The Munster Wedding Awards 2022.

Eoghan added; “It is such an honour to be part of so many people’s special day and the team at the Metropole strive to make the event as enjoyable as possible for the couple and all their guests. Whether it’s a large gathering in our glamorous ballroom overlooking the River Lee or a small group in our newly renovated Riverview Room, we will use our creativity, style and determination to make it an unforgettable experience.”

The wedding fair is taking place on Sunday, September 17th from 12pm to 4pm.