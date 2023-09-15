Go Pink in October and raise vital funds for breast cancer patients in the Mater Public Hospital

15 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

Elaine@TheCork.ie

The Mater Hospital Foundation is calling on companies, individuals and communities in Co. Cork to take part in its new Go Pink campaign to help raise vital funds for breast cancer care in the Mater Public Hospital.

Taking place on 18th October, Go Pink is a new fundraising campaign that will support patients with breast cancer by investing funds where they are needed most in the hospital.

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Foundation is calling on people across the country to get on board by hosting their own Pink Party. Getting involved couldn’t be easier. You can hold your event on 18th October or whatever date works best for you.

Simply register on the website or by getting in contact with the Mater Hospital Foundation directly and you will receive your free pink specs to bring even more razzle dazzle to your go Pink event.

Your party can be as simple or elaborate as you like, and the funds you raise will be put to work to support women and men with breast cancer from all across Ireland. Your colleagues and friends will be tickled pink to take part, knowing that they will be having a positive impact on the lives of so many Mater Hospital patients.

Hosting your own Go Pink breakfast, brunch, event or activity is such an easy and fun way to bring people together, create a real sense of togetherness in your workplace or community and make a huge difference in the Mater Hospital.

Every day, patients with breast cancer receive world-class care in the Mater Hospital, and the Mater Hospital Foundation is committed to standing with each and every one of them and ensuring that the Mater’s doctors and nurses have the tools they need to continue to provide the very best care.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the Mater Hospital Foundation has helped to make so much possible in the Mater Hospital, from enhancing the Breast Health unit to funding life-saving equipment and supporting ground-breaking research.

Commenting on the new Go Pink fundraising campaign, Mater Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Mary Moorhead says, “We are so excited to be launching this colourful campaign for companies, communities and individuals right across Ireland. It is a great opportunity to have some fun, embrace your silly side and bring your colleagues or friends together, all while making a real and lasting difference for patients with breast cancer in the Mater Public Hospital.”

She adds, “Add a splash of colour to your October by taking part in this extraordinary event. When you sign up, we will send you your very own Go Pink event pack with everything you need to make your Pink Party a real success and we have a whole host of downloadable resources that will help make your event extra special.”

To register today to host your own Go Pink Party, simply visit our website – www.materfoundation.ie/gopink or call the Mater Hospital Foundation on 01 830 3482 to find out more about how your workplace or community can get involved this October.