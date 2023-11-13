Cork’s Blackwater Motor Group expands into County Kerry

13 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Audi Approved :plus Kerry Opens

Audi Ireland and the Blackwater Motor Group today announced the opening of Audi Approved :plus Kerry, presenting an Audi used car showroom and full aftersales function, including service, parts and accessories.

Based in Monavalley Industrial Estate, Tralee, this latest opening is the third Audi Approved :plus location in Ireland with two other facilities in Drogheda and Kilkenny. The facility is an expansion for the Blackwater Motor Group.

Damien O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Audi Ireland commented: “I am delighted to announce the details of an exciting development in the Audi dealer network here in Ireland, with the opening of Audi Approved :plus Kerry. Audi Approved :plus offers unrivalled reassurance when buying and servicing your used Audi, coupled with unparalleled customer care. So, we are delighted to bring this premium platform to customers in Co. Kerry and surrounding areas and happy to expand our network, to ensure we remain the number one premium car brand in Ireland”.

Adrian O’ Regan, General Manager at Audi Approved :plus Kerry commented; “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to Audi Approved :plus Kerry, expanding the Audi used car and service offering further within the Munster region. Our highly experienced team have already hit the ground running and we look forward to providing the very best reassurance to Audi customers in Kerry and beyond.”

Audi Approved :plus facilities offer Audi approved used car sales, alongside a full aftersales function, including a workshop for service, repairs and replacement parts and Audi accessories. Customers considering buying a used Audi will be able to avail of unrivalled reassurance with a 12-month warranty and roadside assistance on all used cars purchased at the facility. Only genuine Audi parts are used for repairs and replacements and all cars are subject to a rigorous 110-point check.