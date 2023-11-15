Calls to include Glanmire and surrounding areas in Community Safety Forum

15 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin’s Mandy O’Leary Hegarty has called on Cork City Council to include Glanmire and rural surrounding areas in a Community Garda Forum similar to the ones held in The Glen and Mayfield.

Ms O’Leary Hegarty has said: Glanmire became part of Cork City Council with a boundary extension almost 5 years ago. I have attended community forum meetings across the North East area over that time and have consistently questioned why Glanmire isn’t included.

“ Glanmire and its surrounding areas are expanding rapidly as we welcome new people and families to the area.”

“Community safety forums is a partnership between residents, An Garda Síochána and Cork City Council aiming to improve the local environment in our community and to enhance local policing. With recent Joyriding, dumping of stolen vehicles and anti-social behaviour in areas such as Rathcooney, Glanmire and Upper Glanmire it is now more important than ever that we as a community are included with our own safety forum meeting.”

“ As a Sinn Féin political candidate and community activist, I have written to Cork City Council calling on them to stop leaving Glanmire and surrounding area out in the cold”