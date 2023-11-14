JOBS – Cope Foundation to host recruitment day in Cork city

14 November 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A manager at one of Ireland’s largest disability organisations is encouraging people to consider a career supporting people with disabilities. Patrice Madden joined Cope Foundation in 2018 as a care assistant. She is now the manager of Cope Foundation’s community hubs.

Cope Foundation is looking to recruit care assistants and nursing staff in a number of locations across Cork city and county. The Cork-based charity is hosting a recruitment open day at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday, November 15th from 2.00 pm to 7.00 pm. People are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss career opportunities within the organisation.

Patrice Madden, Cope Foundation Community Hubs Manager says, “My career in Cope Foundation began in 2018. I started off as a Care Assistant in Pope’s Quay Community Hub. During this time, I progressed and became a supervisor in Ballyvolane Community Hub. I’m now the Manager of the Community Hubs and I love it. The purpose of the Hubs is to provide people we support with the skills to gain independence and become valued members of the Community. It’s incredible to see people progress. The role definitely has its challenges, but overall, it’s extremely rewarding.”

Cope Foundation has held several open days at locations across Cork city and county over the last year which have been attended by hundreds of people. A large portion of attendees have since gained employment with the organisation.

Áine O’Callaghan, Head of Human Resources, Cope Foundation added, “We are recruiting care assistants, social care workers and staff nurses to join us at Cope Foundation. We have held a number of recruitment open days this year, it has always been a great opportunity to get to know our Team. Career progression is valued in Cope Foundation, if you are looking to start or progress your career in the disability sector, our recruitment open day is for you.”

Cope Foundation is a section 38 organisation funded by the HSE. For more information about the event visit www.cope-foundation.ie