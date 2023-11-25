Power up your planting: innovative garden tools for efficient gardening

25 November 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Now that spring has come to an end, it’s time to tackle some serious garden maintenance. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced gardener, seeing plants and flowers bloom may instantly improve your mood. Although hiring a gardening service may be a quick fix for your lawn, there’s something satisfying about doing the task yourself. To help you prepare your yard for the colder months, we’ve put together a list of the top garden tools for every activity.

A garden shovel

One of the most essential tools you should have is a good garden shovel. One with a sturdy carbon steel head and non-slip grips for both hands makes these shovels offer both ergonomics and efficiency. Long-term use is possible because of the lightweight and sturdy shaft, which cuts through both roods and hard ground.

A flexible garden hose

One of the best garden hoses to have is a flexible one because it’s lightweight without losing performance or durability. This makes it possible for the hose to twist freely, making it simple to move around the yard.

A smart sprinkler controller

Having a smart sprinkler controller is a good option because of its many easy-to-use settings and simple installation process. You are able to create a personalised timetable, but can also be used to enter data about things like sunlight and soil types. It’s mostly not the cheapest option but has a lot of capabilities that will appeal to serious gardening lovers.

Sharp pruning shears

Every plant you’re likely to come across in your yard can be easily cut through with the right pruning shears. Good pruning shears can also trim down the growth from the previous years on your yew hedge. There won’t be any half-cut branches or crushed or twisted stems in any of your clean, straight cuts. An efficient tool to have!

Robotic lawn mower

An enormously helpful tool for gardeners with large areas of ground to clear before planting is a robotic lawn mower. No one wants to push a mower back and forth. So, a lawnmower that can mow up to half an acre on a single battery charge can make gardening much easier. A good way to prevent hard physical labour.

These are only a few of the amazing garden tools that are now on the market. Gardeners are always being introduced to new and creative tools!