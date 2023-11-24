24 November 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn has welcomed Cork County Council’s latest addition to its machinery fleet, six state-of-the-art salt spreaders. Each valued at over €220,000, the new machines are set to bolster the Council’s Road maintenance during adverse weather conditions.
Four of the new salt spreaders were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) with the remaining two funded directly by Cork County Council. They will replace the oldest existing machines and will be based across the county, with three in the Council’s machinery yard Mallow, one in Ballincollig, one in Glanmire and one in Skibbereen. The new vehicles will play a crucial role in maintaining specified National Roads across Cork County and respond to winter weather challenges.
Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn highlighted how,
Cork County Council maintains a fleet of 25 salt spreaders, varying in types and ages. The ongoing fleet modernisation initiative aims to systematically replace older units with newer, more technologically advanced models, contributing to a more reliable and efficient winter service program. Plans are currently underway to secure TII funding for additional new vehicles next year, reinforcing the Council’s commitment to road safety.
Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan said,
Cork County Council overseeing the maintenance of the largest road network by any local authority, with responsibility for 391km of National Roads and an extensive 11,739km of Regional and Local Roads.
Annually, from October to April, Cork County Council implements a comprehensive Winter Service Plan, managing 15 designated routes across the county. These routes, comprising Priority 1 (National Roads) and Priority 2 (Regional Roads), cover a combined distance of 1300km. Pre-treatment measures, based on weather forecasts predicting temperatures below 1 Degree Celsius, are designed to prevent frost and ice formation. Salt spreader crews typically commence operations in the evening, completing a route that can take up to 5 hours. Additional patrols may be required in the early morning, depending on overnight conditions and severe weather events.