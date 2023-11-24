The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn has welcomed Cork County Council’s latest addition to its machinery fleet, six state-of-the-art salt spreaders. Each valued at over €220,000, the new machines are set to bolster the Council’s Road maintenance during adverse weather conditions.

Four of the new salt spreaders were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) with the remaining two funded directly by Cork County Council. They will replace the oldest existing machines and will be based across the county, with three in the Council’s machinery yard Mallow, one in Ballincollig, one in Glanmire and one in Skibbereen. The new vehicles will play a crucial role in maintaining specified National Roads across Cork County and respond to winter weather challenges.

Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn highlighted how,