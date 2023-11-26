A Culinary Journey Unveiled: Orla McAndrew Wows Audience at Network Ireland West Cork Event

26 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland West Cork hosted an evening of culinary marvel on November 23rd, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, featuring the renowned TV chef, Orla McAndrew. The event witnessed an inspiring showcase of Orla’s remarkable journey to becoming an award-winning bespoke wedding and event caterer with regular TV appearances and national press and magazine coverage.

Orla McAndrew delivered a captivating fusion of entertainment and education, all while championing local food producers and sustainability. Throughout the evening, Orla shared her insights, unique cooking tips and recipes, offering delicious samples to all those who attended. Orla is known for her commitment to zero waste, demonstrating a number of recipes that are not only easy to follow but guaranteed to wow guests when entertaining.

Network Ireland West Cork, is dedicated to supporting the professional and personal growth of women in business. The event proved to be a mixture of networking, connections, creativity and shared experiences. Network Ireland West Cork will hold their Annual Christmas lunch at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Thursday 14th November, tickets priced €35 can be purchased on Eventbrite and all are welcome. Follow Network Ireland West Cork on social media for updates and upcoming events.