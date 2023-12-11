€3.2 million to expand apprenticeships in MTU Cork

11 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Local Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, has welcomed €3.2m in funding for Munster Technological University Cork (MTU Cork) to respond to the growing demand for apprenticeships in the higher education sector.

An overall package of €17m will be dispersed across four Technological Universities and one Institute of Technology to deliver an additional 132 apprenticeship craft training blocks.

This additional capacity is required to meet the increase in apprentice registrations as indicated by SOLAS in a number of trades.

Welcoming this funding Deputy O’Sullivan said, “Today’s announcement of €3.2m will fund the delivery of 18 apprenticeship training blocks in MTU Cork.

“This investment reaffirms once again Fianna Fáil’s commitment in Government’s to enhancing and expanding the apprenticeship system, putting apprenticeships at the centre of the education and training system by building on previous apprenticeship programme funding.

“ I am really pleased to see this investment being made across our TUs and especially in MTU Cork. It will help us grow our infrastructure and meet the demands of our growing apprenticeship population.”