SPORT: United Rugby Championship Winners Munster Honoured at Cork County Hall

12 December 2023

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn welcomed the Munster Rugby team to a civic reception at Cork County Hall, last evening, to mark their triumphant victory in the United Rugby Championship over reigning champions, The Stormers.

The final, which took place on the 27th of May at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, was a close battle between Munster and The Stormers which ended 19 – 14 to the victorious Irish side. This victory marked Munster’s 4th time in their history bringing home the URC title.

The United Rugby Championship is an annual rugby union competition contested by 16 teams from Ireland, Italy, South Africa, Wales and Scotland. Since its inception in 2001 the competition represents the highest level of domestic club in each of its constituent countries. The Championship is one of three major professional leagues in Europe.

Speaking at the reception, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn paid tribute to the team saying, “I want to personally commend the Munster Team for their success in this prestigious tournament and for bringing the title home for the first time since 2010. It is accomplishments like this that inspire young athletes of future generations, showing them that with hard work, determination, and teamwork, they can achieve their dreams. They represent the absolute best of Munster, both on and off the field.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan added. “I would like to congratulate the players, management and staff together with their families on this magnificent achievement. Sport is not just a pastime; it is a vital element of our community and culture. It fosters teamwork, discipline, and resilience. It instils in our youth the values of dedication, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence. Participation in sport at all levels brings countless benefits to both participants and to society in general.”