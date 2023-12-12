Why are buildings in Cork lighting up in Red colour?

12 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

To celebrate Corkmas and the festive season in Cork, the city’s buildings are “Going Red” this Christmas.

Over 20 iconic buildings and public spaces all over Cork will light up by night including the Elysian, Cork Chamber, Cork University Hospital, City Hall and the Bus Station. Also participating are Cork hotels Vienna Woods and the Kingsley, Cork’s cultural and historic venues St Lukes, Triskel Christchurch, Old Cork Waterworks Experience & Firkin Crane and many of the city’s bridges and landmarks such as Shakey Bridge, St Patrick’s Bridge and the Berwick Fountain.

Enjoy a stunning tour of Cork by night and experience some of the wonderful festive events happening in Cork this weekend. Full listings of all events on www.corkmas.ie

Live music and festive entertainment returns to Emmet Place as choirs from all over Cork perform on the Corkmas Stage by SOLAS. Friday features performances by leading soprano Maureen O’Flynn, Christmas carols from the Voices of Cork Choir, festive favourites by the Surgeon Noonan Choir and Hip Hop from Ophelia.

On Saturday the Christmas choirs just keep coming, commencing with the esteemed City of Cork Male Voice Choir (4pm), followed by the Cork Marina Singers (6pm). Throughout the evening there will be performances from the Guys and Dolls quartet, the Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir before the night finishes with a festive feast from the Voice of Cork Choir.

On Sunday there’s fun in store for the whole family with Douglas Comhaltas (4pm), Cork City Musical Society (5pm) and Music Generation’s Mayfield Mashup (6pm) all performing on the Corkmas Stage, along with another chance to hone your circus skills, as Boggle circus teach the young and young at heart to juggle, spin plates and clown around on Emmet place. The Ironic elf will tower above the audience and from a less dizzying height ‘Elfis’ will be sure to make you giggle with his wacky walk-a-bout performance.

SOLAS, an interactive lighting and sound experience is open daily from 4pm to 11pm on Emmet Place. Enjoy stunning views of Cork City from the top of the 30ft Ferris Wheel on the Grand Parade and take a ride on the classic carousel. Ferris Wheel is open from 12noon to 9pm.

Full programme of events and times of all performances is on www.corkmas.ie

SOLAS and the Ferris Wheel are the centrepiece of Cork City Council’s ‘Corkmas’ festive campaign aimed at growing the number of people who avail of its retail, hospitality and cultural offering by ultimately making the city a destination at Christmas. Corkmas is about supporting local and celebrating, discovering and re-discovering the many experiences, and traditions, new and old, that make Christmas time in Cork so unique.