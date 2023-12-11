15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
11th December, 2023

New nurses graduate at Bon Secours Hospital

11 December 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

The 2023 Nurse Graduation Ceremony to mark the special Graduation Day as it closes the celebrations to mark the centenary of our School of Nursing. Ber Mulcahy, Director of Nursing presented Emma Nolan, Potel Award Winner 2023 from the Nursing Students Class of 2023 at the Mass of Thanksgiving which was celebrated today in Bon Secours Hospital Chapel.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

The 2023 Nurse Graduation Ceremony to mark the special Graduation Day as it closes the celebrations to mark the centenary of our School of Nursing. Emma Nolan from Kilkenny , the Potel Award Winner 2023 from the Nursing Students Class of 2023 at the Mass of Thanksgiving which was celebrated today in Bon Secours Hospital Chapel.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ber Mulcahy, Director of Nursing , staff and the Class of 2023 ,The 2023 Nurse Graduation Ceremony to mark the special Graduation Day as it closes the celebrations to mark the centenary of our School of Nursing, at the Mass of Thanksgiving which was celebrated today in Bon Secours Hospital Chapel.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

