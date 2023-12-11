Cillian Murphy Hot Favourite To Scoop Golden Globe

11 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Oppenheimer Star Among Three Irish Nominees For Best Actor

Cillian Murphy has been installed as the odds-on 10/11 favourite with BoyleSports to beat the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to a Golden Globe after nominees for the new year awards ceremony were revealed.

Oppenheimer (eight) trailed Barbie (nine) by one nomination when contenders were unveiled on Monday, but Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller is being widely tipped to grab headlines on awards night and its Cork-born star is being well backed to walk away with one of the most coveted accolades.

Murphy is one three Irishmen on a shortlist of six in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture category, with Dubliners Barry Keoghan (9/1) and Andrew Scott (16/1) also in the running for their roles in Saltburn and All of Us Strangers.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio is a 5/1 shot, but Bradley Cooper (15/8) is rated the main challenger to Murphy for the award for his portrayal of composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

The Golden Globes take place in Beverly Hills on January 7th and with Murphy in pole position for the Best Actor award, he may also have to polish his speech writing for the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood in March where he is also odds-on favourite at 10/11 with BoyleSports to pick up a golden statuette for Best Actor.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a bit of a damp squib last year when Banshees missed out on the big ones, but Oppenheimer has smashed box office records galore and Irish punters are bullish that Cillian Murphy is going to need a big mantlepiece come awards season.”