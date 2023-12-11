Social Democrats select Bantry-based restaurant owner Chris Heinhold as local election candidate

11 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Chris Heinhold selected as the Social Democrats candidate for Bantry – West Cork

The Bantry-based restaurant owner was selected by the Cork South West Branch on Sunday to run in next June’s local elections (SUBHEAD)

Chris Heinhold, who went to school in Carrigaline, stated;

“I am delighted to announce I will be running in the local elections for the Bantry LEA next June.

“As a parent of two young children, with another on the way, and as a self-employed owner/operator of two restaurants in Bantry town with 25 staff, I am deeply committed to Bantry and its surrounding communities and want to do all I can to ensure that they thrive.

“I am running for election because I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to political life.

“I attended University College Cork as a mature student, achieving a first class honours MA in International Politics, and I have spent some time working with UNITE, the union, as a researcher. I have the lived experience of being a renter during the housing crisis, a working parent in a country with extortionate childcare, and a business owner and employer during a global pandemic and its aftermath.

“I have spent the past two decades listening to people over the bar counter and I am well aware of the many issues affecting our local communities, from a lack of affordable housing to a complete absence of youth and family supports.

“I want to be a strong, effective voice for the towns and villages of the Bantry Local Electoral Area.”

Welcoming the selection of Chris Heinhold, Social Democrats Leader Holly Cairns said;

“As a former councillor for Bantry Electoral Area, I am delighted to see Chris selected to run in next year’s Local Election.

“Chris really understands the challenges we face in Bantry, and is passionate about affecting real change in the area through progressive policies on health, housing, workers rights, public services and the environment.

“This is an exciting time of growth for the Social Democrats across the country, and Chris would be a fantastic addition to our team here in West Cork.”