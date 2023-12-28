Hope for progress on ‘Right to Repair’ rules in 2024 – MEP Kelly

28 December 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

“If the European Parliament has its way, consumers will be entitled to have more products and devices repaired, rather than being forced to buy newer expensive replacement models, pending negotiations on EU rules on the ‘right to repair’ in 2024”, said Seán Kelly MEP.

“In addition, manufacturers will be encouraged to design products, like smart phones for example, that last longer and can be refurbished easily, securely and to a high standard. These are practical steps that will benefit consumers and help reduce electrical waste”, the Ireland South MEP said.

MEPs recently strongly supported the parliament’s position ahead of negotiations with Member States.

The Fine Gael MEP said the revised rules would support the EU Green Deal and plans for a more effective circular economy – boosting the idea of recycling, reusing and repairing rather than throwing away products in favour of brand new items.

“I urge Member States, the Council, to progress this important work and agree a negotiating mandate so talks can begin. I would hope a deal can be done this year, so that the updated legislation can come into force and soon benefit consumers”, Kelly underlined.