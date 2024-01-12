“the time has come for a full, frank, open and public discussion on the future of the city centre following news of another small business today”

12 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Labour Party Candidate Peter Horgan has said the time has come for a full, frank, open and public discussion on the future of the city centre following news of another small business closing today.

“Something is not right in the city centre,” said Mr Horgan.

“We need to strip back the waffle and the grandstanding and excuse the issues that are stymieing small businesses in the city centre. Is it a reimagining of the city is needed or what? Areas like Oliver Plunkett Street and Princes Street have received investment and pedestrianisation reforms that were welcomed previously so what has changed? A full forum

Should be convened of all stakeholders across the City.”

Mr Horgan highlighted that taglines like a City Rising means nothing to most people, and is compounded when a spate of closures are announced.”

“Forget this City Rising malarkey and put funding into attracting people into the city centre on public transport campaigns. Proactive measures are needed but we must be willing to put all the cards on the table.”