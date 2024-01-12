Cork County Council Announces €1.8m Community Fund Scheme

12 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced funding to the value of over €1.8million to support local communities in 2024. This is the Council’s tenth year providing the Community Fund Scheme which has assisted in delivering a host of valuable community initiatives right across Cork County every year.

The scheme provides financial assistance to a range of different community, sporting and voluntary organisations under three distinctive fund types: The Capital Fund, Community Contract, and Amenity Fund and is administered locally by Cork County Council’s eight Municipal Districts. These funds support a range of projects and initiatives, including supporting the work of Tidy Towns groups and community associations, infrastructural works, and sports and leisure facilities.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn welcomed the return of the scheme for 2024 saying, “Now in its tenth year, the Community Fund Scheme has been very well received by community groups around Cork since being first introduced. Communities have shown great pride in their local areas with some excellent projects undertaken through this scheme. I encourage community groups to make an application for this year’ scheme to make a real difference to your local area.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan added “The Community Fund Scheme has always been a welcome boost for our towns and villages. I’m pleased to announce that we have made €1.8m in support available again this year which exemplifies the Council‘s commitment to supporting communities in their efforts to continually enhance and improve the quality of life in their locality.”

Guidelines for the scheme and application details are available on Cork County Council’s website at www.CorkCoCo.ie from Wednesday the 10th of January 2024 and will close at 4:00pm on Tuesday the 13th of February 2024. Further details, including contact details for your local Municipal District Office are also available on the Council’s website.