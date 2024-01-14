Cork is marginally above national average in Pobal HP Deprivation Index

14 January 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork is marginally above the national average level of affluence according to the 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index. The Index, which is Ireland’s primary social gradient tool, found a nationwide improvement in measures such as employment and population growth, with levels largely returning to those observed in 2006, however persistent disadvantage remains for many communities.

The Pobal HP Deprivation Index uses data from Census 2022, analysing ten measures of an area’s levels of disadvantage. These include educational attainment, employment status and the numbers living in individual households. Almost 19,000 small areas, including 2206 in Cork, (50-200 households) were indexed leading to the development of a detailed map of the relative affluence and disadvantage.

Anna Shakespeare CEO of Pobal said “The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index is created to inform national policy and ensure that resources can be properly directed to where they are most needed. There has been an overall improvement for the majority of communities in Ireland, however we must also recognise that this is not being experienced equally.

At Pobal, we are committed to working on behalf of government to support communities to combat disadvantage. This tool helps to create an understanding of the challenge of disadvantage and where it is prevalent, which is an important step towards achieving social inclusion for all.”

The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index, which is available on Pobal Maps (http://maps.pobal.ie), a free online Geographical Information System map viewer, outlines the deprivation score for various geographic units such as county, constituency, electoral division or small area. Percentage data for the area is provided under a range of categories such as unemployment, educational attainment and population change. The data can also be extracted for further analysis through the geoprofiling viewer and compared between the 2022 Index Census and the three previous editions.