14 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the allocation of over €330,000 in funding for Cork organisations supporting victims of crime. The new funding has been allocated under a total fund of €7.7 million announced by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

In Cork, Sexual Violence Centre will receive €104,854, Good Shepherd will receive €43,750, Mna Feasa Domestic Violence Project has been allocated €28,325, OSS will receive €17,510, while West Cork Beacon will receive €16,222.50 and Cuanlee CLG will benefit from €15,450. The total funding provided to the six organisations is €329,858.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan said: “This new funding will be hugely welcome to local organisations as it will allow them to continue their vitally important work. Victims of crime need supports and services of the highest possible standard and this new funding will help to ensure they receive them.

“I know that funding will be provided through Cuan, the new agency that is driving and co-ordinating the Government’s response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. The establishment of this agency has been such an important step as we now have a statutory organisation so that organisations such as Sexual Violence Centre and Good Shepherd are not on their own and are assisted in providing the best help possible to victims.

“The state must continue to fund organisations that help victims to the maximum extent possible. The extent of the work that they do, whether it be 24-hour helpline, one-to-one support, crisis accommodation, advocacy and support, supported housing or court support is staggering. These organisations have ambitious plans to help as many victims to the best standard possible and funding and capacity must continue to be provided to help enable them to do even more beyond the vital work they are already doing.”