PepsiCo and Cork GAA announce partnership to drive positive impact in Cork

14 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This collaboration comes as PepsiCo celebrates its 50th year in Cork and Ireland, having established the Little Island site in 1974

This week Cork GAA and PepsiCo announced their official Positive Action partnership. Through the partnership, Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and PepsiCo will aim to serve and support the Cork community. They will work together to raise awareness of positive climate action; identify technology to support sustainability goals and drive positive change, including the reuse of recyclable products; and drive positive actions in the Cork community.

Brian Colgan, PepsiCo Little Island Site Director, said: “This is an important collaboration with Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It focuses on driving positive transformations in the communities where we all operate. For PepsiCo, engaging our 1,100 employees in Cork and leveraging our pep+ initiatives, we will deploy our expertise in projects that reduce environmental impact and benefit communities. This partnership is a commitment to sharing experiences and ensuring that positive action remains at the core of our collective efforts.”

Speaking at the launch, Kevin O’Donovan, CEO, Cork GAA, said: “We are delighted to partner with PepsiCo as they celebrate their 50th year in Cork. We will support each other throughout the year, ensuring growth, knowledge and shared value with our community and sustainability at this core. Our partnership will fulfil our sustainability goals.”

Pat Horgan, Chairperson, Cork GAA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome PepsiCo to Páirc Ui Chaoimh along with members of our Cork Hurling, Football, Camogie and Ladies Football teams. Sustainability is a key factor in everything that we do now at the Páirc. PepsiCo team members will undertake a variety of initiatives in association with Cork GAA under the Positive Action Partnership and we look forward to working with them throughout the year.”

Through the partnership, PepsiCo will support Cork GAA’s drive for positive climate action. PepsiCo’s Little Island campus was recently voted European Green team of the year across all PepsiCo’s European businesses. Its plant in Carrigaline has become one of the first fossil free plants across the PepsiCo global network. PepsiCo Cork was recently announced as The Little Island Sustainability Champion of the Year 2023 at the Little Island Business Association Awards, and The Cork Large Company of the Year 2023 at the Rémy Martin Cork Business Awards.