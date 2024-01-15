Musgrave launches podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes of Ireland’s largest food retail, wholesale and foodservice company

15 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Musgrave is headquartered in Cork and is behind the SuperValu and Centra brands, and many more businesses

Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale, and foodservice company, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind podcast series.

‘Growing Good Business’ will take listeners behind the scenes at the operations of Ireland’s largest food retail, wholesale and foodservice business.

‘Growing Good Business’ is the name of the podcast series, and ties back to Musgrave’s purpose of Growing Good Business, which is about creating a sustainable, profitable business that benefits all stakeholders.

The series will feature unique and fascinating insights into Musgrave, from colleagues right across the business in retail, food service, and wholesale, and goes behind the scenes in supply chain, HR, food safety, and much more.

Recorded in various locations this six-part series, produced in collaboration with AudioBrand, will provide listeners with an unprecedented glimpse into the inner workings of Ireland’s largest food retail, wholesale and foodservice company. It combines both in-studio and on-location interviews, creating an immersive audio experience that introduces listeners to the people and places behind the Musgrave business. SuperValu and Centra stores, farms, Musgrave test kitchens, and Supply Chain operations are all showcased.

The first two episodes was released on 8th January; the first episode, ‘A History of Entrepreneurship’ will appeal to established business owners and those with an entrepreneurial spirit alike. This episode features conversations with Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley, SuperValu Portumna owner Yvonne O’Meara and HR Director for Learning and Development Anne Rigney.

The second instalment, ‘Growing Sustainably Every Day’ will shine a light on Musgrave’s efforts to grow a more sustainable business, and how an organisation of Musgrave’s scale is playing its part in the journey to net zero. It features conversations with Chief Supply Chain Officer Luke Hanlon, and Head of Sustainability Owen Keogh.

Episodes three and four are slated for release in the week commencing 16th January 2024, with the final two episodes released at the end of January; each episode will continue the series’ unique blend of engaging storytelling, and insightful commentary and narration.

Edel Clancy, Director of Corporate Affairs at Musgrave, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching this unique podcast series, ‘Growing Good Business’ which captures the essence of a 147 year-old family business. Through this new platform we bring listeners on a journey into the heart of the business – with fascinating insights into who we are, what we’re about and the impact that we have on our communities from the people who make Musgrave what it is today. Their passion, dedication, innovation, and sense of community are evident throughout these behind the scenes conversations. I hope listeners enjoy the series as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Patrick Haughey, Founder and Managing Director of AudioBrand, said: “Working with Musgrave on ‘Growing Good Business’ has been a brilliant experience; this series is an engaging collection of stories, perspectives and insights from Ireland’s largest and one of Europe’s oldest family businesses. I’m delighted to have been involved in shining a light on a fascinating sector of Irish business and bringing these stories to life.”

How to listen?

Episodes of ‘Growing Good Business’ is available to stream and download on all podcast platforms srom this week.