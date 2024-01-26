HOUSING CRISIS: Figures show highest annual number of new homes in Cork in a decade

26 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Construction trajectory is positive but is it enough?

The number of new homes delivered in Cork last year was the highest annual total since the CSO data series began in 2011.

Figures released by the CSO show that in total, 3,108 (1,044 Cork City and 2,064 Cork County) new homes were built in Cork in 2023.

The upward trend in Cork is reflected nationally with the number of new homes delivered last year the highest since 2008, with 32,695 new homes completed in 2023, 10% higher than in 2022 and exceeding Housing for All’s 2023 target of 29,000 by almost 13%.

These figures also show that the Government has exceeded its Housing for All targets in the two full years since the Plan was launched. The pipeline is also strong with 32,800 new homes commencing construction in 2023, and permission granted for over 37,600 homes across the country.

Commenting on the figures, the Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien, said:

“The Government wants everyone to have a secure home and to have the opportunity to become a homeowner.

So, we are now really stepping up home building each year, with a pipeline of well-built private, social, affordable and cost rental homes. We can see it on the ground, with new homes and apartments being built in Cork and throughout the country.

All the key housing indicators – commencements, completions and planning permissions – are trending upwards which bodes well for future supply.”