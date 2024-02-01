Cork’s Rainbow Nights: A Guide to the Best LGBT+ Events

1 February 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Cork has earned its reputation as a welcoming and inclusive city, boasting a vibrant LGBT+ community that celebrates diversity and acceptance. As night falls, the city comes alive with a kaleidoscope of colours, music, and energy at its various LGBT+ nights. Join us as we explore the best LGBT+ nights in Cork, offering a guide for locals and visitors seeking a memorable and inclusive experience.

Chambers

Nestled on Washington Street, Chambers is a legendary LGBT+ venue in Cork that has been a cornerstone of the city’s queer nightlife for years. Known for its lively atmosphere and eclectic music choices, Chambers hosts regular themed parties, drag performances, and special events that draw in both locals and tourists alike.

The Roundy

The Roundy, located on Castle Street, has become a hot spot for LGBT+ events in Cork. This trendy venue, with its exposed brick walls and stylish décor, hosts a variety of inclusive nights, often collaborating with local LGBTQ+ organizations. From queer-friendly dance parties to intimate acoustic performances, The Roundy is a versatile space that caters to different tastes within the LGBT+ community.

Dali Cork

Known for its vibrant and artsy atmosphere, Dali Cork, situated on Carey’s Lane, was another gem in the city’s LGBT+ nightlife. This venue regularly hosted themed parties and events that celebrate the diversity of Cork’s community. With its unique blend of creativity and inclusivity, Dali Cork offered a space where individuals could express themselves freely and connect with like-minded souls.

LGBTQ+ Film Nights at Triskel Arts Centre

For those who appreciate the intersection of art and community, the Triskel Arts Centre is a cultural hub that hosts regular LGBTQ+ film nights. This venue screens a curated selection of films that explore various facets of the queer experience, providing an alternative and enriching way to engage with the LGBT+ community in Cork. The inclusive atmosphere and thought-provoking content make the Triskel Arts Centre a valuable addition to Cork’s LGBT+ scene.

Conclusion

Cork's LGBT+ nights are a testament to the city's commitment to fostering inclusivity, acceptance, and celebration of diversity. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these venues offer a range of experiences, from lively dance parties to gatherings, ensuring there's something for everyone in Cork's vibrant LGBT+ community. As the city continues to embrace its reputation as a welcoming space for all, the rainbow nights in Cork shine brightly, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of love, unity, and self-expression.