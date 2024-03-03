3 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

1,200 new Irish citizens were granted Irish citizenship in two ceremonies at the National Concert Hall in Dublin in late February.

The Ceremonies saw applicants from 105 countries around the world and living in 31 counties on the island of Ireland being conferred as Irish citizens.

Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State James Browne attended the ceremonies and are looking forward to meeting as many of the new citizens as possible.

Speaking about of the ceremonies, Minister Helen McEntee said,

“Citizenship ceremonies are always a joyous celebration of what it means to be Irish. I would like to warmly congratulate and welcome our newest citizens on this milestone in their lives…”

The Presiding Officer at both ceremonies is retired Judge Paddy McMahon, administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

New Irish citizens undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.

New Irish citizens are contributing to a diverse and inclusive workforce, bringing a range of skills and talents that enhance the overall capabilities of the labour market and economy.

Over 10% of those receiving their citizenship were working in the healthcare sector across Ireland.

Speaking about the event, Minister Donohoe said,

“Ireland has always had a strong culture of welcoming new people and I am delighted to be able to attend this morning’s ceremony so that I personally can welcome our newest citizens. Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of an exciting new one for them. By sharing their own unique cultures and traditions with us, our newest citizens become part of our communities and we are all the better for it. I also want to acknowledge the value and necessity of immigration to support Ireland’s strong economy and how it benefits our overall society.”

