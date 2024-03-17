Number of homes granted planning permission in Cork County up 46% in 2023

17 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

According to data published by the CSO on 14 March, there was an annual increase of 46% in the total number of planning permission approved for new homes in Cork County in 2023, 3238 homes in 2023 compared to 2243 in 2022.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said:

‘’…[these] positive figures indicate that the pipeline for much needed homes in Cork County and nationally is continuing to strengthen. Planning permissions were strong in 2023 and, in the same year, all our other key housing indicators continued on a positive trajectory.

“Nationally, last year, we saw the highest number of annual commencements nationally on record, up 21.5% compared to 2022 and the highest number since records began in 2014. Completions last year were the highest in 15 years, with 32,695 new homes completed exceeding Housing for All’s annual target of 29,000 by almost 13%.’’

In line with Housing for All priorities to achieve compact and sustainable growth and revitalise urban centres, there was an annual rise of 40% in the number of multi-development houses receiving planning permission in 2023 throughout the country.

The latest CSO data on planning permissions can be accessed here: Planning Permissions Quarter 4 and Year 2023 – Central Statistics Office