15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
17th March, 2024

Cork Students compete for Texaco Children’s Art Competition Awards

17 March 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Young artists who submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Pictured is adjudicator, Marie Connole admiring two of the entries received from Co. Cork this year – a work entitled ‘Dad loves his coffee’ by a pupil from Ballincollig Community College (left) and another entitled ‘Don’t want to go home’ by a pupil from Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in mid-April.

Now celebrating its 70th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

EDUCATION, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Number of homes granted planning permission in Cork County up 46% in 2023
Previous Post