Cork Credit Unions announce athlete as brand ambassador @ReeceAdemola

18 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Credit Unions have announced the appointment of Reece Ademola as their new brand ambassador. Standing tall at 6 foot 9, Reece Ademola is not only a towering figure but also a determined athlete with a singular dream – to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Paris.

Speaking at the launch Reece Ademola said “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Cork Credit Unions! They are a huge part of people’s lives including my own. Through their support I’ll have a massive boost to my efforts to compete at this year’s Olympics.

I’m training hard and putting in the work with a number of upcoming events that are set out to help me on the road to Paris. If people are thinking of heading to the Olympics this Summer remember the Credit Union is always a great place for a holiday loan.”

With Cork Credit Unions by his side, Reece’s journey to achieving this lifelong dream is set to be a remarkable one. Reece Ademola is no stranger to success. As a four-time national champion in both indoor and outdoor events, his recent achievement of breaking the Irish Under-23 long jump indoor record speaks volumes of his talent and dedication. Reece soared to victory at the Aarhus meeting in Denmark with an impressive leap of 7.86 meters, setting the standard for aspiring athletes everywhere.

Gary Hanrahan, Cork Credit Unions spokesperson had this to say “We are delighted to support Reece on his journey to reach Paris this Summer. Credit Unions support people to chase their dreams and everything else every day across Cork.

He’s a hugely talented local athlete who has great potential to make to the biggest stage of all. We invite everyone to get behind him as he strives to reach the Olympics.”

Cork Credit Unions are proud to support Reece Ademola as he embarks on this extraordinary journey. Together, we invite you to join us in following and supporting Reece every step of the way as he strives to achieve his Olympic dream.