Cobh crime: serious assault in carpark

18 March 2024

By Tom Collins

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred in Cobh, County Cork, on the evening of Friday 15th March 2024.

At approximately 8:55pm, a man in his early 30s was seriously injured during the course of an assault in a car-park on the Newtown Road.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and he is currently in a critical condition.

An incident room has been established at Cobh Garda Station and an investigation is continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Newtown Road between 8:45pm and 9:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.