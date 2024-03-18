Colourful Patrick’s Hill Ball Run in Cork City

18 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

One of the most colourful fundraising events returned to Cork City this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

12,000 multi-coloured balls raced down Patrick’s Hill

The annual event, run by the Cork Lions Club, took place today at 2pm.

Each ball wasindividually numbered and released from a cage at the top of the hill The spectacle then bounced down the hill – with the help today of wind – and gathered in a trap at the bottom where the first six balls won a prize.

Balls were be sold on the day at the hill or were purchased online at €2 each on the Cork Lions Club website. Proceeds from this year’s event are going to the people of Gaza and to a number of local Cork charities.

Photographer Billy macGill was at the event to capture the action: