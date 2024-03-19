Plans Underway in County Cork for Culture Night 2024

19 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council calls for expressions of interest as part of the annual national celebration of arts, culture and creativity.

Taking place on Friday, the 20th of September this year, Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is an annual all-island public event celebrating culture, creativity and the arts. The initiative seeks to actively promote the belief that our rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives every day.

Special and unique events and workshops are specifically programmed at participating locations and thanks to the continued support of The Arts Council and local authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge.

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service is inviting arts organisations, community groups, artists and others to submit proposals for events that will be programmed as part of Culture Night 2024. Cork County Culture Night will take place in the 17 Culture Night Hub Towns of Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Mallow, Charleville, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry, Bandon, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Passage West, Macroom, Baile Mhuirne, Midleton, Youghal, Cobh and Watergrasshill, as well as on the islands and in other locations across the county.

Welcoming the call for creative proposals, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn commented, “Over the past number of years Culture Night has brought together voluntary organisations from brass bands to youth theatres, established arts centres, music venues, artists, and other cultural spaces, to showcase the diverse and rich cultural offering our county boasts. We look forward to hearing from the wider cultural community and encourage all those interested in delivering events to submit a proposal.”

For Culture Night 2024, Cork County Council will support events that provide opportunities for families, youth audiences, adults, and older people to participate. Collaborations between local groups proposing town programmes will be welcomed. Initiatives that have the capacity to animate public spaces in innovative and creative ways are also sought. There are a limited number of grants available to support the delivery of events throughout the county.

An online information session will be held on the 14th of March at 1.00pm for those interested in delivering events. To register, email arts@corkcoco.ie

Further information and application details are available via the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

The deadline for submission of proposals to Culture Night 2024 is 5.00pm on Tuesday the 19th of April 2024. Applications must be submitted online and late applications cannot be considered.